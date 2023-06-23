<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Coinbase celebrated a victory at the U.S. Supreme court on Friday, even if it wasn't directly related to the broader dispute it's been embroiled in with regulators in the country. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"We are grateful to the Supreme Court for its careful review," Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal <a href="https://twitter.com/iampaulgrewal/status/1672252332292157441">wrote</a> on Twitter. "Another example of why I believe in the American court system. The rule of law is sometime slow, and at times disappointing. But it remains our last, best hope in an imperfect democracy,” Grewal said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The court sided with Coinbase in a 5-4 vote, bolstering the exchange’s ability to go through arbitration when dealing with customer disputes.</span><span class="s1"> Justice Brett Kavanaugh delivered the <a href="https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22-105_5536.pdf">opinion</a> on Friday morning. </span></p>\r\n<h2><span class="s1">Class action suit </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">This ruling came after Abraham Bielski filed a class action suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging that Coinbase “failed to replace funds fraudulently taken from the users’ accounts,” according to the opinion. </span><span class="s1">That district court denied Coinbase’s motion to begin arbitration, which later brought into question whether the district court had to stay its proceedings.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“The sole question before this Court is whether a district court must stay its proceedings while the interlocutory appeal on arbitrability is ongoing. The answer is yes,” the justices said.</span></p>\r\n<h2><span class="s1"> Dissenting opinion</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson filed the dissenting opinion and said the decision has “significant implications for federal litigation."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“This mandatory-general-stay rule for interlocutory arbitrability appeals comes out of nowhere. No statute imposes it. Nor does any decision of this Court,” Jackson said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1">Coinbase has been engaged in a bitter battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over crypto regulation in the county, with the regulator suing the company earlier this month over alleged violations of securities laws. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>