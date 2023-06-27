<p><i>Episode 61</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Lightspark co-founder and CEO David Marcus.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. David Marcus is a renowned entrepreneur and executive in the tech industry known for his leadership roles at PayPal and Meta.

In this episode, Marcus unpacks how his latest venture, Lightspark, is helping transform Bitcoin's Lightning Network into a real-time global settlement layer for the internet.

Lightspark raised about $173 million last year at a valuation of almost $1 billion at the time, as reported by The Block.

Outline:

2:33 - David Marcus' Bitcoin journey

5:29 - Lightspark & Bitcoin

9:50 - Lightspark adoption

12:37 - Regulatory tailwinds for bitcoin

16:33 - Merchant payment innovation

23:25 - Lightspark's partnerships

26:26 - SEN/SIGNET replacement

28:47 - Lessons learned from libra

40:21 - What's next for Lightspark

43:43 - Closing thoughts 