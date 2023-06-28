DYDX to launch public testnet of Cosmos-based blockchain on July 5

<p>Decentralized exchange DYDX said Wednesday that it would launch the public testnet of its Cosmos-based blockchain next week. </p>\r\n<p>The DYDX Chain, built in the Cosmos ecosystem, completed its Milestone 4 and contains over 40 validators running the platform's software. The testnet is set to launch ahead of schedule at 1:00 p.m. ET (17:00 UTC) on July 5, the platform <a href="https://twitter.com/dYdX/status/1674124130462109699?t=h8ct6PeStyP_r78q50SXzg&amp;s=19">said</a> on Twitter.</p>\r\n<p>Some of the functions to be tested at launch include connecting wallets, viewing the order book, placing market orders and viewing account information. At launch, the public testnet will only work with Bitcoin and Ethereum markets, but DYDX plans to include over 30 more markets through future network upgrades. </p>\r\n<p>DYDX launched the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/222898/dydx-private-testnet-cosmos-blockchain">private</a> testnet in March to work with a small number of external validators to test functionality, DYDX <a href="https://dydx.exchange/blog/v4-milestone-3-is-complete">wrote</a> in a blog post. It's aiming to launch its mainnet, which completes Milestone 5, in September.</p>\r\n<p>In 2022, DYDX brought in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/207083/dydx-users-traded-466-billion-in-crypto-derivatives-during-2022">$466.3 billion</a> in cumulative transaction volume, a 140% increase from the year prior, The Block previously reported. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>