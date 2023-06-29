<p>The cumulative volume of on-chain trading and swaps on the StarkEx Layer 2 network has surpassed <a href="https://starkware.co/starkex/">$1 trillion</a> across different apps since its launch in June 2020, reported StarkEx's developer <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/208731/starkware-open-sources-prover-technology-for-ethereum-layer-2-network">StarkWare</a>.</p>\r\n<p>This non-custodial trading volume on StarkEx, the largest in the Ethereum Layer 2 niche, has been driven by the crypto derivatives trading exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/207083/dydx-users-traded-466-billion-in-crypto-derivatives-during-2022">dYdX</a>. Other apps, including ImmutableX, Sorare, and Rhino, have also contributed substantially to the cumulative volume on StarkEx, the team noted.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/zk-rollups/starkex-applications-transaction-count-daily-7dma">StarkEx</a> is a Ethereum Layer 2 solution that aggregates transactions from Ethereum’s mainnet to reduce congestion and transaction fees. It leverages a zero-knowledge rollup technology called "Starks" to increase Ethereum’s efficiency without undermining its security.</p>\r\n<h2>StarkWare runs StarkEx</h2>\r\n<p>Blockchain scaling and development firm StarkWare operates StarkEx as a SaaS solution to help Ethereum projects scale. It also contributes to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/196442/visa-proposes-using-starknet-for-automatic-recurring-payments">StarkNet</a>, a separate Ethereum Layer 2 project.</p>\r\n<p>“We’ve built infrastructure that supports the most sophisticated user-friendly blockchain apps," Uri Kolodny, co-founder and CEO of StarkWare, told The Block, reflecting on the $1 trillion cumulative volume milestone.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>