<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The FBI searched the home of former Kraken CEO Jesse Powell back in March as part of an investigation into claims he hacked and cyber-stalked a nonprofit arts group, according to <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/06/technology/jesse-powell-kraken-crypto-fbi.html">The New York Times</a>. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Agents with the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of California have been looking into Powell since at least last fall. The nonprofit alleged that Powell interfered with its computer accounts, including blocking access to emails and other messages, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke to The New York Times. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The agents searched Powell's home in Brentwood, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, and took electronic devices. Prosecutors have not accused Powell of any crimes, The New York Times said.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Powell, who co-founded the Kraken exchange, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/171847/krakens-jesse-powell-stepping-down-as-ceo-of-crypto-exchange"><span class="s2">stepped</span></a> down as CEO late last year and continues to serve as chairman of the board. </span></p>
<p class="p3">A Kraken spokeswoman told the New York Times that the investigation has nothing to do with the company and that it had no reason to believe that prosecutors were looking into other potential issues. </p>