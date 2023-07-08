Tether freezes $2.5 million of USDT transferred from Multichain

<p>Stablecoin issuer Tether has <a href="https://twitter.com/FantomFDN/status/1677616339362488321">frozen</a> $2.5 million of USDT tied to a likely exploit of cross-chain router protocol Multichain. </p>\r\n<p>Multichain's Fantom bridge was seemingly exploited for nearly $130 million after an attack that siphoned assets from a number of bridges. That amounted to nearly the entirety of the project's wBTC, USDC, and USDT. Strangely, not all tokens in the bridge were taken and the assets weren't sold (which typically happens during an attack).</p>\r\n<p>On Friday, the Fantom Foundation said that Circle had frozen three addresses containing $60 million worth of USDC on Ethereum. </p>\r\n<p>Multichain said it was aware of the abnormal behavior and that it is investigating. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>