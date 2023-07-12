<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korea will require domestic companies to disclose cryptocurrency holdings from next year as part of new accounting rules, its financial markets regulator </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The country’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a </span><a href="https://www.fsc.go.kr/no010101/80379?srchCtgry=&amp;curPage=&amp;srchKey=&amp;srchText=&amp;srchBeginDt=&amp;srchEndDt="><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tuesday statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that companies that issue or hold cryptocurrencies will need to provide detailed crypto disclosures in keeping with fresh accounting standards slated to take effect in January 2024</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The new rules will require crypto issuers to disclose information including token details, business models and internal accounting policies.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Domestic companies that own cryptocurrencies will need to report their holdings’ token classification, book value and market value.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The government is enhancing accounting transparency in virtual asset transactions by requiring companies to disclose detailed information, following the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237190/south-korean-lawmakers-pass-crypto-bill-to-protect-investors"><span style="font-weight: 400;">passage of the Virtual Assets Act</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the parliament on June 30,” the FSC said in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Korean Accounting Standards Board approved the draft rules on July 7, the FSC added.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>New legislation </b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In June, South Korean lawmakers </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237190/south-korean-lawmakers-pass-crypto-bill-to-protect-investors"><span style="font-weight: 400;">passed legislation</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that aim to better protect crypto investors.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The new legislation, comprised of 19 crypto-related bills, gives the FSC and the Bank of Korea the authority to oversee crypto operators and asset custodians.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The new bill also allows authorities to enforce penalties in cases of unfair trading of virtual assets.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>