France's privacy watchdog looking into Worldcoin's 'questionable' legality: Reuters

<p>France's privacy watchdog, <em>Commission nationale de l'informatique et des libertés,</em> stated that it is aware of Worldcoin and said that its biometric data collection "seems questionable."</p>
<p>"Worldcoin collected data in France, and the CNIL initiated investigations," the CNIL <a href="https://www.reuters.com/technology/frances-privacy-watchdog-says-worldcoin-legality-seems-questionable-2023-07-28/">told</a> Reuters in an email.</p>
<p>Worldcoin is a crypto project from ChatGPT founder Sam Altman that scans users' eyeballs for what it calls privacy-preserving digital identities.</p>
<p>Earlier this week, UK data protection regulator The Information Commissioner's Office <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241282/uk-data-protection-regulator-sam-altman-worldcoin">said</a> it would inquire into Worldcoin — which claims it complies with all laws and regulations.</p>