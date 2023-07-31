<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Bitcoin Ordinal inscriptions rebounded in a big way in July, but sales volumes measured by dollar value cratered as demand wanes.</span></p>\r\n<p>Even though July 30 saw a <span style="font-weight: 400">new daily record with more than 422,000 inscriptions, </span><span>according to </span><span>a </span><a href="https://dune.com/dgtl_assets/bitcoin-ordinals-analysis"><span>Dune Analytics dashboard</span></a><span>, </span><span>sales volumes for the Bitcoin NFTs are on pace to finish nearly 50% lower than last month.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Ordinals, which were <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232503/bitcoin-transaction-fee-revenue-soared-this-month-thanks-to-ordinals">launched in January</a>, allow for the creation of NFTs on Bitcoin through a process that's been dubbed as "inscription."</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_242367"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 750px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-242367" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/Screen-Shot-2023-07-31-at-4.55.32-PM-740x450.png" alt="" width="740" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt">Bitcoin inscriptions daily volume. Source: Dune</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2><strong>Bitcoin Ordinals trading volume </strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">CryptoSlam! trading data shows that Bitcoin Ordinal trading volume in July will likely post a total of about $65 million, a nearly 50% decrease from June when volumes neared $120 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The average sales price and number of buyers also declined over the period to about $460 per Ordinal and roughly 27,000 unique buyers, down from $604 per Bitcoin NFTs with more than 54,000 buyers.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">July’s spike in inscriptions despite depressed trading is likely due to Luminex, an Ordinals launchpad, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237658/bitcoin-ordinals-brc-69">releasing a modified</a> BRC-20 standard earlier this month that helps reduce fees associated with inscriptions, The Block Research Analyst Rebecca Stevens said.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_242368"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-242368" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/Screen-Shot-2023-07-31-at-4.57.04-PM-800x374.png" alt="" width="800" height="374" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt">Bitcoin Ordinals trading volume. Source: CryptoSlam!</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>