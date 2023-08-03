<p>Plea hearings for the pair accused of attempting to launder $4.5 billion in stolen bitcoins — known as the "Crypto Couple" — were reset due to potential logistical issues relating to former President Donald Trump's court appearance today.</p>\r\n<p>CNBC <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2023/08/02/trump-case-court-resets-plea-hearings-for-crypto-couple-due-to-crowd-concerns.html">reported</a> that a federal judge in Washington, D.C. reset the times after lines began to form outside of E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse for Trump's arraignment.</p>\r\n<p>Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein and Heather "Razzlekahn" Rhiannon Morgan were scheduled to appear today for separate plea hearings at 10:00 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET, respectively. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly moved the hearings to 9:30 a.m. ET and 11:00 a.m. "due to exigent circumstances."</p>\r\n<p>Trump is expected to appear in person before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya at 4:00 p.m. ET today.</p>\r\n<p>Lichtenstein and Morgan were <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/133871/couple-accused-of-laundering-4-5-billion-in-bitcoin-face-bail-decision-in-dc">arrested</a> in February 2022. The pair originally pleaded not guilty to charges in a criminal complaint regarding their alleged attempts to launder 119,754 bitcoins stolen from the 2016 Bitfinex hack, but are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240957/new-york-couple-accused-of-laundering-hacked-bitfinex-crypto-reaches-plea-deal">expected to plead guilty</a> to the same criminal counts filed in a new charging document.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>