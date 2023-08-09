<p><i>Episode 75</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro &amp; Tim Copeland and Fantom Foundation's Andre Cronje &amp; Michael Kong.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">Youtube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/TCDYBKLOZOQ" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Andre Cronje is the Director of the Fantom Foundation and Michael Kong is the CEO of the Fantom Foundation — the lead development team behind the Fantom Layer 1 blockchain.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Cronje and Kong break down the sequence of events that led Chinese authorities to detain the Multichain CEO and seemingly take control of its network, and how Fantom developers are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243220/fantom-optimistic-rollups-ethereum">exploring optimistic rollups</a> to connect to Ethereum.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n<strong>Outline:</strong></p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCDYBKLOZOQ&amp;t=35s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">00:35</a> - China's Multichain Crackdown</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCDYBKLOZOQ&amp;t=190s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">03:10</a> - Multichain Rumors &amp; Speculation</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCDYBKLOZOQ&amp;t=501s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">08:21</a> - Fantom x Multichain</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCDYBKLOZOQ&amp;t=848s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">14:08</a> - $65M Frozen USDC + USDT</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCDYBKLOZOQ&amp;t=1076s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">17:56</a> - Chinese Government or Hacker?</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCDYBKLOZOQ&amp;t=1212s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">20:12</a> - Crypto's Trust Problem</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCDYBKLOZOQ&amp;t=1667s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">27:47</a> - Multichain's Impact on Fantom's Ecosystem</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCDYBKLOZOQ&amp;t=2025s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">33:45</a> - Active Investigation</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCDYBKLOZOQ&amp;t=2138s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">35:38</a> - Fantom as an Ethereum Layer-2?</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCDYBKLOZOQ&amp;t=2309s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">38:29</a> - Layer-2s vs. Bridges</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCDYBKLOZOQ&amp;t=2805s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">46:45</a> - Andre Cronje's Role at the Fantom Foundation</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCDYBKLOZOQ&amp;t=2855s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">47:35</a> - Closing Thoughts</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. 