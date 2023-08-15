<p>Coinbase announced Tuesday it is adding support for SEI, after the blockchain's mainnet went live.</p>\r\n<p>"Trading is anticipated to begin later today, if liquidity conditions are met," the U.S. exchange <a href="https://twitter.com/CoinbaseAssets/status/1691432501791555584">tweeted</a>. Despite the news, the <span class="tw-text-gray-900 dark:tw-text-white tw-text-3xl"><span class="no-wrap text-green" data-price-btc="0.000006423111708297006" data-coin-id="28205" data-coin-symbol="sei" data-target="price.price" data-price-previous="0.18857370870766607">Sei token </span></span>declined 3.6% to <span class="tw-text-gray-900 dark:tw-text-white tw-text-3xl"><span class="no-wrap text-green" data-price-btc="0.000006423111708297006" data-coin-id="28205" data-coin-symbol="sei" data-target="price.price" data-price-previous="0.18857370870766607">$0.19</span></span> at 11:30 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin" target="_blank" rel="noopener">CoinGecko.</a></p>\r\n<p>The news comes after multiple centralized exchanges including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244320/binance-is-applying-to-get-registered-in-taiwan-for-aml-compliance-sources">Binance</a>, Bybit, Bitget, KuCoin and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242124/upbit-crv-suspension-curve-finance-exploit">Upbit</a> announced SEI listings </p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.sei.io/">Sei Labs</a> announced the launch of their mainnet beta, which is optimized for high speed digital asset trading at scale, after completing a successful testnet phase. The network is positioning itself as a highly performant blockchain capable of dealing with increased demand for NFT and gaming asset transactions.</p>\r\n<p>“Current web 3 infrastructure is un-scalable, congested, and still too slow," Jeff Feng, co-founder of Sei Labs, said in a statement. "Sei is designed to let apps and other projects scale in a way that no other blockchain can, while also maintaining a user-friendly experience. Sei’s mainnet ushers in a new generation of applications in web3 that enable the exchange of digital assets to scale to global adoption."</p>\r\n<p>Sei has over 200 teams building on it and more than 7.5 million unique wallets, according to the press release. "Over 30 live applications are slated to launch with more to be released in the second half of 2023, including Sushiswap’s highly anticipated new decentralized perpetual futures exchange," Sei Labs added.</p>\r\n<p>Sei is a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239121/cosmos-osmosis-concentrated-liquidity">Cosmos</a> SDK-based proof-of-stake blockchain. In April 2023, Sei Labs raised <a href="https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/04/11/2644459/0/en/Sei-Labs-Raises-30M-to-Build-the-Layer-1-for-Trading.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">$30 million</a> in two strategic funding rounds from venture firms including Jump and Multicoin Capital.</p>\r\n<h2>The Sei airdrop</h2>\r\n<p>On Tuesday, the Sei Foundation <a href="https://blog.sei.io/the-sei-airdrop/">announced</a> an airdrop for whitelisted users who bridge qualifying assets into the Sei network.</p>\r\n<p>Examples of assets that qualify are USDC, ETH, maticUSDC and bnbUSDT. Active users on Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244060/polygon-based-y00ts-nfts-to-migrate-to-ethereum-return-3-million-grant">Polygon</a>, Binance Smart Chain and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231317/osmosis-axelar-and-akash-fund-mesh-security-model-for-cosmos-ecosystem">Osmosis</a> can partake.</p>\r\n<p>To receive airdrop tokens wallets must be "mainnet-ready and connected to Pacific-1 Mainnet."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>