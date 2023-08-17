<p>Canaan said it will debut a "groundbreaking, industry-redefining product that will shape the future of Bitcoin mining" on Sept. 12 at a gala celebrating its 10th anniversary.</p>\r\n<p>"Anticipate an unforgettable event with industry insights, knowledge-sharing, and networking opportunities," the company <a href="https://www.canaan.io/1555.html">wrote</a> in an official announcement. "Esteemed industry leaders will guide engaging discussions on cutting-edge trends and pivotal topics within the Bitcoin mining sector," it added.</p>\r\n<p>Canaan is well-known in the Bitcoin mining sector for developing ASIC mining hardware. It <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/217675/canaan-reveals-tough-fourth-quarter-with-revenue-down-60">reported</a> a tough fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2022 — with a big decline toward the end of last year.</p>\r\n<p>Canaan's stock price has declined by more than 15% over the past month but is up nearly 28% year-to-date.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>