Exactly Protocol exploited for over $7 million on Optimism Layer 2 network: BlockSec

<p>Exactly Protocol, a DeFi project that offers interest rate markets on the Optimism Layer 2 network, has become the latest victim of a security attack. The exploit, which was detected by security firms including <a href="https://twitter.com/Phalcon_xyz/status/1692477201655189722">BlockSec</a> and Beosin, has resulted in estimated losses of over 4300 ether ($7.3 million).</p>
<p>The attacker exploited a vulnerability in Exactly Protocol's smart contracts, leading to significant losses. The details of the exploit have not yet been publicly disclosed.</p>
<p>The protocol held over <a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/exactly">$36 million</a> in total value locked (TVL) at the time of the hack, according to data from DeFi Llama. This figure has dropped to below $26 million.</p>
<p><em>This is a developing story.</em></p>