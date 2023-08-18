Ethereum Layer 2 Base daily transactions pass Optimism and Arbitrum

<p>Ethereum Layer 2 network Base, incubated by the crypto exchange Coinbase, jumped past the dominant Optimistic Rollup scaling solutions Arbitrum and Optimism this week in terms of average daily transactions.</p>\r\n<p>Base's seven-day moving average daily transaction count reached 610,000 on Aug. 15, compared to Optimism’s 597,000 and Arbitrum's 576,000, before falling back, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups/transaction-count-daily-7dma">according</a> to The Block's data dashboard.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups/transaction-count-daily-7dma/embed" title="Transaction Count on Optimistic Rollups (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Base saw daily active users surge to over 100,000 within a day of its public mainnet launch, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244333/coinbase-l2-base-dau-friendtech">boosted</a> by the social network friend.tech.</p>\r\n<p>Base also led the pair for the first six days following launch by new daily unique addresses and profits generated, but these metrics have also fallen back over the last few days as the initial hype surrounding the Layer 2 dies down. </p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups/daily-new-unique-addresses-for-optimistic-rollups">latest data</a> for Aug. 17 shows 24,000 new addresses generated for Base, compared to 32,000 and 29,000 for Optimism and Arbitrum, respectively.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups/daily-new-unique-addresses-for-optimistic-rollups/embed" title="Daily New Unique Addresses for Optimistic Rollups" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Data from the same date <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/scaling-overview/layer-2-profits">shows</a> Base generating daily revenue of $93,000 compared to Arbitrum's $358,000 and Optimism’s $231,000.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/scaling-overview/layer-2-profits/embed" title="Layer 2 Profits" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>However, in terms of value locked, Arbitrum and Optimism continue to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/scaling-overview/value-locked-of-ethereum-optimistic-rollups">dominate</a>, with $4.2 billion and $1.4 billion in assets, respectively, compared to the newly-launched Base's $244 million.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/scaling-overview/value-locked-of-ethereum-optimistic-rollups/embed" title="Value Locked in Ethereum Optimistic Rollups (Escrow Contracts)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Onchain Summer</h2>\r\n<p>Base officially <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243899/base-mainnet-onchain-summer">opened</a> to the public on Aug. 9, featuring over 100 dapps and service providers. DeFi protocols <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243721/uniswap-gets-deployed-on-coinbases-layer-2-network-base">Uniswap</a>, SushiSwap and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244921/compound-defi-base">Compound</a> were among the first to go live on the network. Developed on Optimism’s software stack known as the OP Stack, Base is designed to offer lower transaction fees and faster transaction speeds compared to Ethereum.</p>\r\n<p>Alongside the public mainnet launch, the network rolled out its "<a href="https://onchainsummer.xyz/">Onchain Summer</a>" initiative, with a series of onchain art, gaming and music projects powered by Base — aiming to demonstrate the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the Layer 2 chain.</p>\r\n<p>Coca-Cola’s "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244624/coca-cola-masterpiece-nft-ethereum-coinbase-base">Masterpiece</a>" NFT collection — combining artwork such as "The Scream" by Edvard Munch with the famous Coca-Cola bottle to form an onchain collectible — and projects like Friends With Benefits — featuring "New Era ETH" and "New Era BTC" NFTs in partnership with pseudonymous crypto individual Cozomo de' Medici — are participating in the multi-week event, which ends on Aug. 30.</p>\r\n<p>It remains to be seen if Base can maintain this initial traction over the coming months.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>