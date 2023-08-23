<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Lawyers for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried are planning to try and shift the blame to previous legal counsel of the failed crypto exchange when his trial starts up in October. </span></p>\r\n<p>Specifically, lawyers representing jailed Bankman-Fried said they plan to “elicit evidence” that lawyers from Fenwick &amp; West LLP and in-house counsel were involved in “reviewing and approving” certain decisions. </p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">They plan to argue the exchange's lawyers gave Bankman-Fried legal advice on matters including auto-delete policies and loans to FTX and Alameda Research, which made him believe he was “acting in good faith.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Evidence of the defendant’s reliance on counsel is relevant to the question of intent and is not limited to situations where the defense can establish that the defendant formally sought out the advice of counsel, received legal advice, and followed the advice given,” the lawyers said on Wednesday in a <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.590940/gov.uscourts.nysd.590940.222.0.pdf"><span class="s2">court filing</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p>Fenwick did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block. </p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The former billionaire was sent to await trial in jail <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244540/ftx-judge-says-hes-revoking-bail-for-bankman-fried-inner-city-press"><span class="s3">earlier</span></a> this month after prosecutors accused him of witness tampering by leaking the private diary of a former colleague and ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, to the New York Times and using an encrypted message app to contact a potential witness. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Peanut butter, bread and water</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Bankman Fried’s lawyer Mark Cohen told the court on Tuesday that his client was being served a “flesh diet,” consisting of bread, water and sometimes peanut butter, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/innercitypress/status/1693978429203337453"><span class="s3">Inner City Press</span></a>. Cohen also said Bankman-Fried wasn’t receiving his Adderall, which the judge said they would also look into. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Bankman-Fried also pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to seven counts, according to Inner City Press. The former FTX CEO</span><span class="s4"> <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236735/judge-denies-motion-to-dismiss-most-charges-against-sam-bankman-fried"><span class="s3">faces</span></a> over 100 years in prison if he is convicted on a slew of charges including fraud, over allegations that he and other FTX executives used billions of customer assets to make their own failed investments. FTX filed for bankruptcy late last year. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>