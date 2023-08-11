Premium News

Circle's Jeremy Allaire says web3 is going mainstream

Justin Sun-linked wallet parks funds in MakerDAO after Dai yield hike: PeckShield

Bakkt brings focus back to crypto custody in Q2 earnings

Kraken outpaces Coinbase as most liquid US exchange for altcoins: Kaiko

Exclusive
Binance is applying to get registered in Taiwan for AML compliance: sources

Circle's Jeremy Allaire says web3 is going mainstream

Justin Sun-linked wallet parks funds in MakerDAO after Dai yield hike: PeckShield

Bakkt brings focus back to crypto custody in Q2 earnings

Kraken outpaces Coinbase as most liquid US exchange for altcoins: Kaiko

Exclusive
Binance is applying to get registered in Taiwan for AML compliance: sources

Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,414.50 0.07%
ETHUSD
$ 1,844.03 0.00%
LTCUSD
$ 83.23 0.24%
SOLUSD
$ 24.45 0.08%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News

Circle's Jeremy Allaire says web3 is going mainstream

Justin Sun-linked wallet parks funds in MakerDAO after Dai yield hike: PeckShield