<p>Sam Bankman-Fried's parent will have their cellphones strictly monitored while the disgraced former FTX chief is under house arrest in their California home after a judge approved the new rules. </p>
<p class="p1">A consultant will review keystroke logs and screenshots of Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried's cell phones at least three times per week under the <a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/66631291/133/united-states-v-bankman-fried/"><span class="s1">new court order</span></a>.</p>
<p class="p1">Judge Lewis Kaplan approved a proposal on Saturday to install monitoring software on the mobile phones of Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried that will keep close watch over their internet browsing, apps and messages.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
<p class="p1">"We believe these restrictions are sufficient to prevent Mr. Bankman-Fried from using the Parents' Phones to circumvent his bail conditions," Bankman-Fried's lawyers wrote in a letter to the judge.</p>
<p class="p1">Bankman-Fried, the former FTX CEO, has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges tied to his role at the defunct crypto exchange and its sibling crypto trading firm, Alameda Research.</p>
<p class="p1">He is awaiting an October trial, while three other FTX executives have pleaded guilty to criminal charges.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
<h2 class="p1"><b>Strict phone monitoring of Bankman-Fried's parents</b></h2>
<p class="p1">The new phone restrictions come after lawyers struggled to carry out an earlier court order tied to a dispute over Bankman-Fried's bail.</p>
<p class="p1">Prosecutors sought tighter restrictions after Bankman-Fried allegedly contacted a witness in his criminal case using an encrypted app and used a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/211539/bankman-fried-used-vpn-to-watch-super-bowl-will-stop-using-private-network-until-bail-is-settled"><span class="s1">virtual private network</span></a>, which obscures a user's internet activity.</p>
<p class="p1">As part of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/225138/sam-bankman-fried-bail-ftx-video-games"><span class="s1">Bankman-Fried's new bail terms</span></a>, the former FTX boss recently traded in his smartphone for a model that can't access the internet and a laptop computer for a new version that is outfitted with monitoring software and curbs his internet use.</p>
<p class="p2">The U.S. District Court for the Souther District of New York initially ordered that monitoring software on Bankman-Fried's parents' phones should photograph the user every five minutes to ensure that the former FTX boss is not using their devices.</p>
<p class="p1">"The monitoring software does not, in fact, have this capability," Bankman-Fried's lawyers wrote in a court filing.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>

Judge Lewis Kaplan approved the new monitoring plan.

<h2>A list of apps</h2>
<p class="p1">Under the new rules, parents Bankman and Fried will give lawyers and the government a list of apps they use on their cellphones. The monitoring software will screenshot any activity on the app store and preserve a record if any new apps are downloaded to their phones.</p>
<p class="p1">The software will "preserve a record and/or take screenshots" of any internet browsing, along with any iMessages, voice calls and FaceTime calls sent or received by their phones. A technical consultant will review the keystroke logs and screenshots at least three times a week to ensure "no unauthorized activity is taking place" on the parents' phones.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
<p class="p1">Bankman and Fried are also barred from using ephemeral messaging apps like Signal, after their son was accused of using Signal to contact a potential witness.</p>
<p class="p1">A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>