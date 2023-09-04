<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The London Stock Exchange Group is doubling down on its plan to develop a blockchain-powered trading venue, a company executive </span><a href="https://www.ft.com/content/ce177de8-2828-4fe2-827f-1c25dcbc99ff"><span style="font-weight: 400;">told the Financial Times</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Murray Roos, head of capital markets at the LSE Group, told the UK media outlet that it has asked Julia Hoggett, head of the London Stock Exchange, to lead the project.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Roos said that the company has been exploring the potential of blockchain but made it clear that the exchange group was not building anything that would support crypto assets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The idea is to use digital technology to make a process that is slicker, smoother, cheaper and more transparent... and to have it regulated,” Roos continued, adding that the initiative aims to improve the trading process for traditional assets.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Asset tokenization </strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The LSE is far from the only traditional financial markets operator exploring potential use cases for blockchain technology. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock CEO Larry Fink</span> <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/220498/blackrock-larry-fink-digital-assets-letter"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said in March, in a letter to shareholders,</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the tokenization of asset classes could offer the prospect of driving efficiencies in capital markets, "shortening value chains and improving cost and access for investors." </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In July, the Bank for International Settlements said in a report that the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239208/bis-slams-crypto-in-new-report-says-reality-doesnt-live-up-to-decentralized-vision"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tokenization of claims on real-world assets</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is one way traditional finance and crypto could work together. The organization added that this could result in the growth of crypto itself "as new money gets channeled into such tokenized assets."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>