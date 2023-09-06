<p>Assets across multiple financial institutions and a home in Texas belonging to f<span class="s1">ormer Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky have been frozen, according to an unsealed court order. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Mashinsky was arrested in July after prosecutors said he <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239432/celsius-and-alex-mashinsky-face-slew-of-criminal-regulatory-allegations">defrauded</a> customers and mislead them about Celsius’ profitability. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Judge Jed Rakoff for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday ordered "property and other interests" to be "restrained." The order included funds held at Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch and SoFi Bank, as well as a home in Austin, Texas that's shared with Mashinsky's wife.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Regulatory spotlight</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Celsius, which filed for bankruptcy last year and owes billions of dollars to investors, has caught the ire of multiple regulators. In July, the Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239407/sec-files-lawsuit-against-celsius-and-ex-ceo-alex-mashinsky"><span class="s2">sued</span></a> the crypto lender and Mashinsky for allegedly raising billions</span><span class="s3"> through fraudulent and unregistered sales of "crypto asset securities," repeatedly lying to investors about Celsius’ financial standing, and manipulating the price of CEL, the company's native token.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Others also filed suit including the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Federal Trade Commission. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Mashinsky posted a $40 million bond in July, according to court documents. He pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>