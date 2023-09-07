<p>As part of an ongoing review of Digital Currency Group and its subsidiary Genesis Global Capital, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, Securities and Exchange Commission staff and New York City prosecutors recently sat down with Cameron Winklevoss to discuss the allegations of fraud he has levied against Barry Silbert, according to <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-09-07/winklevoss-claims-fuel-us-investigation-of-barry-silbert-s-dcg-crypto-empire?sref=QkiN9npb#xj4y7vzkg">Bloomberg News</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Winklevoss, co-founder of the crypto trading platform Gemini Trust Co, has for months been alleging DCG CEO Silbert is guilty of fraud. Despite denials, there is an "ongoing review" into DCG and Genesis financials being conducted by federal officials, according to Bloomberg.</p>\r\n<p>Bloomberg reported last month that leading New York law enforcement officials are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243344/digital-currency-group-faces-ny-probe-over-linkage-to-troubled-genesis-bloomberg">looking into</a> DCG and Genesis financial dealings.</p>\r\n<h2>Winklevoss allegations </h2>\r\n<p>Winklevoss <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237642/geminis-winklevoss-demands-1-47-billion-payment-from-dcg-in-final-offer">has repeatedly</a> taken to social media to lambaste Silbert, including demanding DCG pay his company $1.5 billion or face a lawsuit. Gemini eventually sued DCG after not receiving the requested payment.</p>\r\n<p>Silbert has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing, a DCG spokesperson told Bloomberg. He has previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/200629/barry-silbert-defends-dcg-in-response-to-geminis-winklevoss">refuted</a> the allegations. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>