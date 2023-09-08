<p>DFZ Labs, creator of the Deadfellaz NFT brand, is developing a digital trading card game with the help of video game juggernaut Unity's internal development team.</p>\r\n<p>"We can’t overstate how powerful it is to have Unity collaborating on this game with us," Psych, lead artist and co-founder of DFZ Labs said in a statement. "Our game plan includes an entirely new level of action and immersion for the [trading card game] genre; and there is no one better equipped to take on that task than Unity."</p>\r\n<p>DFZ Labs is hoping to, like many other NFT brands, expand the reach of its brand, or "universe," with gaming. Top NFT brand Bored Ape Yacht Club <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242839/yuga-labs-latest-game-outperforming-dookey-dash-says-gaming-chief">has also launched</a> video games as a way of engaging with both existing fans and attracting new members to its community.</p>\r\n<p>Exploring ways to create new revenue streams through gaming and merchandising has become increasingly important for some NFT, brands as sales volumes have fallen by as much as 90%.</p>\r\n<h2>DFZ Labs focus</h2>\r\n<p>DFZ Labs seems keen to utilize blockchain technology (likely in-game digital assets) and create a web3 title, but a <a href="https://deadfellaz.medium.com/rip-tcgs-pre-access-vault-sale-goes-live-8th-september-d2933d0bee99">blog post</a> earlier this week suggested its focus has evolved.</p>\r\n<p>"While initial intentions were to develop a P2E TCG, our last year of research and gameplay development has seen us validated in our belief that a gamer’s main desire is enjoyment," the company said.</p>\r\n<p>Unity's gaming engine has been used to build titles for popular franchises like Pokémon Go and Call of Duty. DFZ Labs said it expects to release an early version of the game (the alpha) to a limited number of players early next year.</p>\r\n<p>The Deadfellaz collection consists of 10,000 NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. Lifetime trading volume exceeds $100 million, <a href="https://www.cryptoslam.io/deadfellaz?headerPeriod=all">according to CryptoSlam!</a> data.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>