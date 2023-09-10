FTX filing reveals payments to Shaq, Naomi Osaka, David Ortiz, and more

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A recent court filing from the current management of FTX has revealed the details behind some of the company’s marketing and sponsorship deals under its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/FTX/Home-DownloadPDF?id1=MjQ4NDM3MA==&amp;id2=-1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">document</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which was filed August 31, lists millions of dollars in payments to celebrity athletes Shaquille O’Neal, Naomi Osaka, David Ortiz, and Trevor Lawrence alongside organizations such as the MLB and the NBA’s Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors franchises. Also listed: Coachella, Gamestop, Kevin O’Leary, and several LLCs which couldn’t be traced back to known individuals. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to the filing, the payments represent “certain prepayments related to various advertising and sponsorship agreements, security deposits, retainers and other miscellaneous deposits and prepayments.” However, the authors acknowledge that the data “may not reflect an exhaustive list of all deposits and prepayments.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">FTX under Bankman-Fried was known for its wide-ranging marketing efforts, including purchasing the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/186209/miami-to-yank-ftx-name-from-iconic-downtown-stadium"><span style="font-weight: 400;">naming rights</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to the Miami Heat’s stadium for a reported $135 million, hiring comedian Larry David for a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227044/ftx-class-action-attorney"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Super Bowl ad</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, and frequently featuring investor </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227480/tom-brady-crypto"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tom Brady</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in other ads. </span></p>\r\n<h2>FTX may attempt to claw back payments</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The filing acknowledged that it’s unclear how much, if anything, the FTX estate will be able to claw back from the prepayments listed in the filing, noting the recovered amount “...may vary materially from the amounts reported herein.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">FTX has attempted to claw back funds from a variety of sources, including </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236049/alameda-seeks-to-claw-back-700-million-sbf-paid-super-networkers"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$700 million </span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">from K5 Global, a venture capital firm whose founder allegedly helped connect Bankman-Fried with elite individuals. The FTX estate has also gone after funds held by Bankman-Fried and the other top FTX executives </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240859/bankman-fried-using-company-funds-for-criminal-defense-ftx-says"><span style="font-weight: 400;">directly</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, philanthropic </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240707/ftx-administrators-file-to-recover-71m-from-its-philanthropic-and-life-science-arms"><span style="font-weight: 400;">organizations</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> connected to FTX, and </span><a href="https://www.reuters.com/legal/ftx-seeks-claw-back-over-240-mln-embed-acquisition-2023-05-18/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">companies</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> purchased by FTX before the collapse. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bankman-Fried is set to be tried in court on October 3 for charges of fraud he allegedly perpetrated while running the exchange.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>