<p>BitMEX, once the world's largest crypto derivatives player, unveiled a new prediction markets product today.</p>
<p>The exchange operator said in a statement that the new tool lets traders capitalize on the outcome of real-world events, ranging from price action in crypto to pop culture — opening up new trading and hedging opportunities on the platform.</p>
<p>Under former CEO Alexander Höptner, BitMEX had previously pursued a strategy it billed as "beyond derivatives," which involved branching into spot trading and several other new business areas. But after several rounds of restructuring and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/179580/bitmex-ceo-alexander-hoptner-steps-down-with-immediate-effect">Höptner's departure in October last year</a>, the firm has recently been getting back to its roots.</p>
<h2>Ride the wave</h2>
<p>With the new product, Stephan Lutz, who took over as CEO and group CFO at BitMEX, said the firm wants its traders "to ride the waves of the ever-changing world."</p>
<p>"This product adds the mojo to crypto derivatives trading, allowing traders to diversify their portfolios and earn returns by predicting outcomes of real-world news," Lutz added.</p>
<p>"Especially in a bear market with low volatility, Prediction Markets is a great tool to level up your trading game. We start with three contracts and will be adding more topical and interesting ones soon."</p>
<p>The first prediction contracts on the platform will give traders a path to bet on the percentage recovery rate of FTX's bankruptcy claims and whether the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will approve a Bitcoin ETF before on or before Oct. 17, among other things.</p>