<p>The price of Curve DAO tokens fell below $0.40 after <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243183/michael-egorov-has-sold-a-total-of-106-million-crv-for-42-million">CRV bought over-the-counter</a> from the DeFi project’s founder, Michael Egorov, were transferred earlier today.</p>\r\n<p>Blockchain security firm Peckshield noted that one of Egorov’s counterparties, “0xb0b8”, who received 2.5 million CRV for one million USDT in early August, <a href="https://x.com/PeckShieldAlert/status/1701869915291234695?s=20">transferred 609,000 CRV tokens to Binance</a>. “Investors who bought CRV from Michael Egorov at $0.40 are currently at a loss,” web3 data analytics platform <a href="https://x.com/lookonchain/status/1701874407034306941?s=20">Lookonchain added</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The motivation for the transfer remains uncertain. However, the OTC counterparty <a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0xb0b851bf44499edec30795bef7ac4d5f9dd632d0#tokentxns">sent back the 609,000 CRV</a> a few hours later, according to on-chain data, as the token price recovered slightly.</p>\r\n<p>CRV is currently trading at exactly $0.40, according to CoinGecko — down 3% over the last 24 hours.</p>\r\n<h2>Egorov's OTC deals</h2>\r\n<p>Egorov <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243183/michael-egorov-has-sold-a-total-of-106-million-crv-for-42-million">sold 106 million of CRV for $46 million</a> in early August in deals aimed at reducing potential liquidation risks associated with his <a href="https://debank.com/profile/0x7a16ff8270133f063aab6c9977183d9e72835428">outstanding debt</a> across various DeFi platforms. Egorov has been working to repay some of this debt to mitigate liquidation risks by selling the CRV tokens for stablecoins. </p>\r\n<p>The token sales included transactions with entities including crypto trading firm <a href="https://twitter.com/sandraaleow/status/1687191897171972096">Wintermute</a>, Tron founder Justin Sun — who <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242455/justin-sun-buys-2-9-million-crv-tokens-in-an-otc-deal-announces-partnership-with-curve?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">purchased</a> 5 million CRV — and NFT investor Jeffrey Huang (Machi Big Brother). An anonymous entity <a href="https://etherscan.io/token/0xd533a949740bb3306d119cc777fa900ba034cd52?a=0xf510dc673c5e4a8c274a98c758fe33fc4838be79">secured</a> the largest OTC deal with Egorov, purchasing 17.5 million CRV tokens.</p>\r\n<p>The sales followed a 30% decline in the price of CRV to $0.50 after a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242066/curve-finance-factory-pools-targeted-due-to-reentrancy-vulnerability">security exploit affected multiple Curve Finance liquidity pools</a> on July 30.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_250747"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 799px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-250747 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/09/Screenshot-2023-09-13-at-13.20.59.png" alt="CRV/USD price chart. Image CoinGecko." width="789" height="663" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">CRV/USD price chart. Image <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/curve-dao-token">CoinGecko</a></span>.</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><em><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Disclosure: Wintermute co-founder Evgeny Gaevoy sits on The Block’s board.</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>