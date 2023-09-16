Mark Cuban loses $860,000 of crypto to phishing attack

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">One of Mark Cuban’s crypto wallets was drained of over $860,000 in tokens and NFTs following a phishing attack late last night, according to blockchain data and confirmed by outlet DL News. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The hacker made off with $555,000 in Lido Finance’s staked ether (stETH) and $175,000 in USD Coin (USDC) on Ethereum from the wallet, along with valuable stakes in tokens such as ethereum name service, polygon, superrare, and others. The attacker is currently </span><a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0x981c691c38908715f4498c123773ab692305830a"><span style="font-weight: 400;">consolidating</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the stolen funds. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The hack was first spotted by pseudonymous Twitter user </span><a href="https://x.com/WazzCrypto/status/1702820716343624168?s=20"><span style="font-weight: 400;">WazzCrypto</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Cuban later </span><a href="https://www.dlnews.com/articles/people-culture/mark-cuban-loses-870k-to-a-crypto-scam/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">told DL News</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that he was the victim of a phishing attack, claiming to have downloaded a fraudulent version of MetaMask. Cuban told the outlet, “Someone got me for 5 eth,” making it unclear when he realized the damage was far greater. </span></p>\r\n<h2><b>A partial recovery</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Luckily for the </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Shark Tank</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> personality, it appears Cuban was able to salvage $2.5 million in USDC on Polygon by transferring it to Coinbase before the hacker could make off with it, according to an </span><a href="https://twitter.com/ArkhamIntel/status/1702990619038175402"><span style="font-weight: 400;">X post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by Arkham Intelligence. The USDC stolen by the hacker was on Ethereum, not Polygon. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cuban was also seemingly able to save his CryptoPunk, </span><a href="https://www.larvalabs.com/cryptopunks"><span style="font-weight: 400;">worth</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> at least $77,000 at current floor prices, by </span><a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0xe9e4cbd9c6a200028c6929f53648479b8ff8eb4ece55a36bbf96f56695c81a41"><span style="font-weight: 400;">transferring</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> it to a wallet labeled as “Mark Cuban 3” by EtherScan. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cuban’s other wallets appear to be unaffected by the hack. The Dallas Mavericks owner told DL News, “</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since I was only working with the account that got hacked, none of my others gave up anything.”</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>