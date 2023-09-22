Google Cloud adds 11 new blockchains to BigQuery data analytics service

The cloud division at Google has added support for 11 additional blockchains into its BigQuery data analytics service. These networks are Avalanche, Arbitrum, Cronos, Fantom, Near, Optimism, Polkadot, Polygon, Tron and the test networks Polygon Mumbai and Ethereum Goerli.

Google Cloud notes that users can now make intricate on-chain queries, such as assessing the number of NFTs minted or contrasting transaction fees across these chains. Integration with end-user applications like Looker and Google Sheets is also available.

BigQuery, provided by Google Cloud, is a managed data warehouse service enabling users to conduct SQL-like queries on vast datasets.

Google Cloud's expansion of crypto data services

In 2018, Google Cloud launched its blockchain data services in BigQuery — aiming to grant developers access to on-chain data from Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The following year, it added support for six more chains: Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, and Zcash. With the recent addition of another 11 chains, the total number of supported networks stands at 19.

Besides BigQuery, Google Cloud provides web3 infrastructure services, such as node hosting and the management of validator operations, for various blockchains on its platform — notably Ethereum, Solana, and Aptos.