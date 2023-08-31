About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) currently has a price of $0.30 and is down -0.31% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 63 with a market cap of $850.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $60.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.8B tokens out of a total supply of 3.2B tokens.

Fantom (FTM) is a smart-contract platform developed in South Korea, offering improved performance compared to older systems like Ethereum. It operates through a network of decentralized applications (dapps), aiming to provide high speed, low transaction costs, and enhanced security. The native cryptocurrency of Fantom, FTM, facilitates staking, governance, and fee payments within the platform.