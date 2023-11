About Algorand

Algorand Price Data

Algorand (ALGO) currently has a price of $0.13 and is up 0.99% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 55 with a market cap of $1.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $142.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 8B tokens out of a total supply of 8B tokens.

Algorand, created by Silvio Micali, is a distinctive blockchain protocol that tackles the primary hurdles faced by current blockchain networks: security, scalability, and decentralization. It introduces Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS), a consensus protocol that is highly efficient, secure, and eco-friendly, significantly minimizing energy consumption compared to Proof-of-Work systems.