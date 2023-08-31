About Flow

Flow Price Data

Flow (FLOW) currently has a price of $0.65 and is up 0.56% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 59 with a market cap of $959.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $16.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.5B tokens out of a total supply of 1.5B tokens.

Flow (FLOW) is a decentralized blockchain platform created by Dapper Labs, the developers of CryptoKitties. It aims to provide a scalable and efficient infrastructure for building decentralized applications and digital assets. Flow addresses the limitations of existing blockchain networks by offering high-speed transactions and low fees through its unique Multi-Role Architecture. It also introduces a new programming language called Cadence, making it easier for developers to write secure and efficient smart contracts. Flow has gained popularity in the NFT space, hosting notable NFT releases and partnering with mainstream artists and brands.