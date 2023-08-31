About Quant

Quant Price Data

Quant (QNT) currently has a price of $99.16 and is up 0.99% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 46 with a market cap of $1.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $17.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 14.5M tokens out of a total supply of 14.6M tokens.

Quant (QNT) is a cryptocurrency created by Quant Network to enable seamless connectivity between different blockchain networks and traditional networks. It addresses the current challenges of interoperability in the blockchain industry by allowing communication and value transfer between networks. QNT, an ERC-20 token built on Ethereum, serves as the native utility token for the Quant Network ecosystem, used for services, network access, and transactions. The project's Overledger technology acts as a bridge between blockchains, addressing fragmentation and providing a secure solution for managing and transferring digital assets.