GALA (GALA) currently has a price of $0.025 and is up 0.14% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 74 with a market cap of $726.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $793.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 28.8B tokens out of a total supply of 28.8B tokens.

Gala (GALA) is a cryptocurrency utility token for the Gala Games ecosystem. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and allows users to play, earn, and own digital assets within various games. The token serves as a medium of exchange, enables in-game purchases, and provides voting rights for the Gala Games community. Gala distinguishes itself by empowering players with true ownership of their in-game assets through blockchain technology, allowing users to freely trade and sell digital items without limitations imposed by traditional gaming platforms. This offers players greater autonomy and the potential to earn real-world value from their gaming activities.