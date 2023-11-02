About Pendle

Pendle has a market cap of $101.5M with a circulating supply of 97M tokens out of a total supply of 258.4M tokens.

Pendle is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform and cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to tokenize and trade future yield streams from various DeFi protocols through its Pendle Yield Tokens (PYTs). Users can mint PYTs by depositing assets into Pendle and bundle them into Pendle Packs for diversification. The native token, PENDLE, is crucial for governing and operating the Pendle protocol, providing holders with voting rights and decision-making powers.