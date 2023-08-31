About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin Price Data

JasmyCoin (JASMY) currently has a price of $0.0049 and is up 0.82% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 177 with a market cap of $239.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $18.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 48.4B tokens out of a total supply of 50B tokens.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency developed by Tokyo's Jasmy Corporation. It seeks to change the IoT industry by creating a secure and transparent data marketplace that prioritizes individual consent and privacy. By utilizing blockchain technology, the Jasmy platform empowers users to control and monetize the data they generate.