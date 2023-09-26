Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong arrested trying to confront former business partner

Ben Armstrong, the crypto influencer who also goes by Bitboy Crypto, was arrested last night while trying to confront a former business partner.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department’s online records show that Benjamin Charles Armstrong was arrested late on September 25, although there are currently no charges listed.

On the same evening, Armstrong had been livestreaming as he attempted to confront a former business partner. Many who watched the livestream suggested in posts shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was there to try to recover his Lamborghini.

But the situation quickly soured, as shown in excerpts of the livestream shared by viewers on X, when police arrived on the scene. When questioned, Armstrong told police he had a weapon in his car. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes a few weeks after Bitboy Crypto, the popular YouTube channel on which Armstrong used to star, ousted Armstrong, claiming the move was part of “a prolonged effort to help Ben during his relapse into substance abuse as well as reconcile the emotional, physical and financial damage he has done to the employees of Hit network and the Bitboy Crypto community.”