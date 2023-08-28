<p>Ben Armstrong, known for the popular web3 YouTube channel Bitboy Crypto, is no longer a part of the brand.</p>\r\n<p>BJ Investment Holdings, the parent company of Hit network, <a href="https://twitter.com/Bitboy_Crypto/status/1696184571279159401?t=R1qQjJ06kpariGkBKzbjrw&amp;s=19">said Monday</a> that it had removed the controversial figure from the company and Bitboy Crypto brand.</p>\r\n<p>"This difficult decision is a culmination of a prolonged effort to help Ben during his relapse into substance abuse as well as reconcile the emotional, physical and financial damage he has done to the employees of Hit network and the Bitboy Crypto community," the brand wrote.</p>\r\n<p>"The BitSquad deserves better and we are going to get through this together," it <a href="https://twitter.com/Bitboy_Crypto/status/1696184571279159401">continued</a>. "We wish him the best and regret that it has come to this and are hopeful for the future of Bitboy Crypto."</p>\r\n<h2>Armstrong's contentious past</h2>\r\n<p>Armstrong is well known for his contentious and colorful behavior. Earlier this year, Armstrong not only allegedly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227425/bitboy-twitter-ban-ftx-lawyer">harassed</a> a lawyer <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/220598/new-lawsuit-accuses-social-media-youtube-influencers-of-hyping-ftx-without-proper-disclosure">suing</a> him for promoting the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, but he <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227214/crypto-influencer-ftx-lawsuit-bahamas">ditched</a> the court hearing to go on a cruise. </p>\r\n<p>The crypto influencer was banned from tweeting threats directed at the lawyer who brought the case, Adam Moskowitz, and his firm’s clients in April. A <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228004/bitboy-lawsuit-tweets">court appearance</a> in Miami at the time was full of color, with judge Melissa Damian of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida at one point asking Armstrong to correctly pronounce Moskowitz instead of saying "Mouse-kowitz." Armstrong said it hadn't been on purpose and noted that he had also mispronounced his own lawyer's name.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>