nChain CEO departs, asserts Craig Wright is not Satoshi

Former nChain Group CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen has departed the company after claiming to discover a “conspiracy to defraud nChain shareholders orchestrated by a significant shareholder.”

Ager-Hanssen stated in his post on X that he no longer believes that nChain chief scientist Craig Wright is the true identity behind Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. Ager-Hanssen, in a follow-up post, posted a screenshot of a report that claims to show evidence of Wright’s browsing history that contradicts Wright’s long-running assertions that he is Satoshi.

Ager-Hanssen also claims to have delivered a whistleblower report to the nChain board along with five others, after which all six were either dismissed or suspended from their positions. Ager-Hanssen said he plans on releasing the report, which concerns the influence of billionaire Calvin Ayre, who Ager-Hanssen characterizes as a “shadow director/dictator,” on nChain’s operations.

In a statement, nChain’s board claimed that “...concerns regarding the recent stewardship of the business, led the board to commission a detailed and independent investigation,” and that prior to the board acting on the results of the investigation, Ager-Hanssen “conducted himself in a serious and inappropriate manner” that prompted his dismissal.