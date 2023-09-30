nChain CEO departs, asserts Craig Wright is not Satoshi

Former nChain Group CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen has departed the company after claiming to discover a “conspiracy to defraud nChain shareholders orchestrated by a significant shareholder.”
Ager-Hanssen stated in his post on X that he no longer believes that nChain chief scientist Craig Wright is the true identity behind Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. Ager-Hanssen, in a follow-up post, posted a screenshot of a report that claims to show evidence of Wright’s browsing history that contradicts Wright’s long-running assertions that he is Satoshi.
Ager-Hanssen also claims to have delivered a whistleblower report to the nChain board along with five others, after which all six were either dismissed or suspended from their positions. Ager-Hanssen said he plans on releasing the report, which concerns the influence of billionaire Calvin Ayre, who Ager-Hanssen characterizes as a “shadow director/dictator,” on nChain’s operations.
In a statement, nChain’s board claimed that “...concerns regarding the recent stewardship of the business, led the board to commission a detailed and independent investigation,” and that prior to the board acting on the results of the investigation, Ager-Hanssen “conducted himself in a serious and inappropriate manner” that prompted his dismissal.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.