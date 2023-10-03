Hedge funder that lost $65 million on FTX says bankruptcy is going better than expected

Episode 86 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Ikigai Asset Management Founder & Chief Investment Officer Travis Kling.

Travis Kling is the Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Ikigai Asset Management — a crypto asset management startup that had a 'large majority' of its assets stuck on FTX when the exchange declared for bankruptcy last year.

In this episode, recorded on the eve of former FTX boss Sam Bankman Fried's criminal trial, Kling recounts his story since last November when FTX imploded and explains why he remains optimistic about the potential for recovery.

OUTLINE:

00:56 - Introduction

03:01 - Ikigai’s $65 Million FTX Disaster

05:10 - FTX Estate’s Balance Sheet

08:01 - FTX 2.0

12:01 - Problems with Binance

15:41 - Rebuilding Trust with Exchanges

18:03 - SBF Trial

19:14 - Closing Thoughts