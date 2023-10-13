Demand for this bitcoin-backed lender is growing despite rising rates

Episode 90 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Unchained Capital CEO Joe Kelly

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Youtube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected].

Joesph Kelly is the CEO of Unchained Capital — a bitcoin financial services company that offers services including trading, inheritance solutions, bitcoin-backed loans, and tax-advantaged bitcoin retirement accounts.

In this episode, Kelly explains how his firm managed to become "the last lender standing in the US market for bitcoin-backed loans," and how Unchained has experienced growth despite rising federal interest rates.

Earlier this year, Unchained raised $60 million in a Series B funding round led by Valor Equity Partners.