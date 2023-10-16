Institutional appetite for on-chain activity is heating up, says Coinbase's VP

Episode 91 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Coinbase VP of Institutional Sales and Trading Kevin Johnson.

Kevin Johnson is Coinbase's VP of Institutional Sales and Trading.

In this episode, Johnson shares the details behind Coinbase Prime's new web3 wallet designed to give institutional and enterprise clients secure and direct access to web3, DeFi, and various onchain operations.

As Johnson explains, "It was always in our plans to take the great centralized tools that we had built with those multi user capabilities and eventually bring those on on chain for clients."

The new non-custodial wallet offers features such as storing any tokens, DEX aggregation, intuitive risk controls and customizable workflows — all integrated with Coinbase Prime's battle-tested security measures.