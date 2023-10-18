VanEck portfolio manager lays out themes defining this crypto bear market

Episode 92 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and VanEck Portfolio Manager Pranav Kanade.

Pranav Kanade is a portfolio manager at VanEck.

In this episode, Kanade analyzes some of the trends and opportunities that he sees playing out during the current crypto bear market.

Kanade says that crypto builders should be focusing on building products that help onboard new users into the ecosystem:

"If I were to criticize this space for something, it's that a lot of people are too focused on building things for the existing user base rather than building things for people that are not current users... I'd love to see more of that.

The VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF launched in early October as one of the first ETFs ever to launch based on ether futures.