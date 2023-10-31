Kraken head of OTC explains the bullish signals to look for in bitcoin options

Episode 93 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Kraken head of OTC options trading Juthica Chou

Juthica Chou is the head of OTC options trading at Kraken and the former president of LedgerX.

In this episode, Chou explains how crypto's recent rally is being reflected in the options market, and what signals to pay attention to in the weeks ahead.

According to Chou, volatility has returned to the market after months of relatively little activity:

"The market's definitely pricing some big moves. And I always say, like if it can go up fast, it can go down faster."

