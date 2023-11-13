Cboe is launching margined bitcoin and ether futures in January

Cboe is planning to launch margin futures for bitcoin and ether in January.

"With this launch, Cboe Digital will become the first U.S. regulated crypto native combined exchange and clearinghouse to enable both spot and leveraged derivatives trading on a single platform," the company announced Monday.

Cboe is also planning to expand its crypto derivatives suite and add "physically delivered products at a later date, subject to regulatory approvals," the press release said. Cboe is already providing trading in spot futures for bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin and USDC.

"We believe derivatives will foster additional liquidity and hedging opportunities in crypto and represent the next critical step in this market's continued growth," Cboe Digital president John Palmer said in a statement.

Crypto trading firms B2C2, BlockFills, CQG, Cumberland DRW, Jump Trading Group, Marex, StoneX Financial, Talos, tastytrade, Trading Technologies and Wedbush will support the launch, Cboe said.

"Cboe Digital's offer in providing secure access to regulated futures markets is key to maturing this nascent asset class and enabling broader institutional participation," said Chris Zuehlke, global head of Cumberland DRW.