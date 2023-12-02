Velodrome, Aerodrome websites compromised for second time in days

Decentralized exchanges Velodrome and Aerodome once again warned users that their websites were compromised, just days after a similar attack on Nov. 29.

The Aerodrome and Velodrome teams shared identical messages to their respective accounts on X stating, "It appears our provider has been exploited again" and urging users to avoid interacting with their websites.

Within hours, access was restored, with both accounts again sharing identical messages stating "The domain has been restored again and is locked at the TLD level pending transfer to a new provider." Both teams also noted that their decentralized frontends remained uncompromised.

The websites for both projects were managed by Porkbun, according to domain name registration records. Aerodome, Velodrome, and Porkbun could not be immediately reached for comment.

Aerodrome, which operates on Ethereum Layer 2 network Base, has claimed in the past to be a "separate and independent entity" from Velodrome, which operates on Ethereum L2 OP + Mainnet (previously Optimism). Each exchange is the largest on its respective network by TVL, according to DefiLlama data.

There has been no official statement as to the impact on user assets from the attacks; however, blockchain sleuth ZachXBT pegged the sum at over $100,000 in funds.