SEC delays decisions on Hashdex and Grayscale Ethereum-focused ETFs

Companies • December 18, 2023, 1:17PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • The agency instituted “proceedings” for multiple applications on Monday and asked for public input on whether the exchange-traded funds should be allowed to list, according to filings on Monday. 

The Securities and Exchange Commission further punted decisions on whether to approve or disapprove applications for a number of proposed Ethereum ETH +0.68% -focused ETFs.

The agency on Monday said it was "instituting proceedings" for the Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum ETF and the Grayscale Ethereum Futures Trust, asking for public input on whether the exchange-traded funds should be allowed to list, according to filings. 

Later on Monday, the SEC also delayed decisions on the VanEck Ethereum ETF and the ARK 21Shares Ethereum ETF — and asked for public input.

While the SEC has approved an ether futures-based ETF before, it has not given the greenlight to a spot ether or mixed fund. In October, nine futures-based products were approved at the same time, marking their debut.

The crypto industry is anxiously waiting to find out whether the SEC will approve of spot bitcoin ETFs, as firms have met with the agency's staff over the past month to go over details.

Previous delays

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

The SEC previously delayed a decision on the Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum ETF last month. The ETF wants to hold both spot ether and futures contracts and is managed and controlled by Toroso Investments, which is registered as a commodity pool operator with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and member of the National Futures Association. 

The agency first delayed Grayscale's proposed Ethereum futures ETF last month. The agency asked commenters on Monday about whether ether's proof of stake consensus raises concerns around fraud and manipulation. 

Comments for VanEck, Grayscale, ARK 21Shares and Hashdex are due in about 21 days.

Updated at 3:45 p.m. ET to include VanEck 

Updated at 4:45 p.m. ET to include ARK 21Shares


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

TAGS
SEC

About Author

Sarah is a reporter at The Block covering policy, regulation and legal happenings. Before, Sarah was a reporter with CQ Legal writing about securities regulation, which is where she first started reporting on crypto. Sarah has also written for The Bond Buyer and American Banker, among other finance-related publications. She graduated from the University of Missouri and earned a degree in print and digital journalism. Sarah is based in Washington D.C., and is an avid coffee lover. You can follow her on Twitter @ForTheWynn.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

More by Sarah Wynn