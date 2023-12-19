Crypto exchange OKX fixes vulnerability in iOS app and urges users to update it

Crypto exchange OKX has fixed a vulnerability affecting its iOS wallet app with an update, an OKX spokesperson told The Block.

In a translated post on OKX's Chinese social media page, the platform said that the bug affected a third-party application service provider. No assets were lost, and the bug does not threaten the security of user assets.

OKX urged users to update their iOS app as soon as possible, as the vulnerability has been solved for iOS version 6.45.0.

The web3 security analysis platform CertiK noted Tuesday morning that OKX iOS users should update their app as soon as possible, an hour before OKX's Chinese post.

"We urge users of OKX wallets to update their iOS app to the latest version immediately," CertiK wrote on the social media platform X. "Earlier this month, we identified and reported a critical Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability in the OKX iOS app, leading to potential compromise of sensitive data and crypto assets. The OKX team responded swiftly and issued an updated version today."