Trezor hardware wallets add support for Solana and SPL tokens

Trezor, a web3 hardware wallet manufacturer, has added support for two new tokens.

Trezor's hardware wallets Model T and Safe 3 now support SOL and Solana Program Library (SPL) tokens, the company wrote on social media platform X.

The Trezor Safe 3 costs $79 and comes with a special chip that provides added security. The Model T includes a touch screen interface at a $179 price tag. Both support over 8,000 coins and tokens and allows users to send, receive and trade their assets.

SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain, and SPL is the token standard on Solana that's similar to Ethereum's ERC-20 token standard.

Solana rallies

Trezor's support for SOL and SPL tokens comes at a time when Solana is seeing renewed interest in both trading and search engine searches within the last two months. Solana's price sits at $80.34 as of 11:00 a.m. ET with an 8.62% increase in the last 24 hours, according to The Block's Price Page for Solana. The token increased 266.8% from about $22 in early October to now.

Google search volume for "Solana" has increased 250% between early October and mid-December, The Block previously reported.