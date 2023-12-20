U.S. appeals court finalizes mandate for forfeiture of Silk Road bitcoin

Policy • December 20, 2023, 6:08PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block Illustration by Iris Cho for The Block

Quick Take

  • Judgment was first made in August but will now take effect, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

A U.S. appeals court finalized a mandate on Wednesday that formalizes the forfeiture of 69,370 of bitcoin and other crypto connected to the now-defunct Silk Road dark web market. 

The judgment was first made in August, but will now take effect according to a filing in the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The filing on Wednesday lists Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht as a defendant, two claimants and the U.S. government as a plaintiff.

The U.S. government had already been in control of the crypto after it was handed over by a so-called "Individual X" who hacked into Silk Road and gained control of its funds, according to the original complaint.

In 2020, the U.S. Justice Department seized and began seeking the official forfeiture of the crypto, which at the time was valued at over $1 billion. A few days earlier, 69,369 bitcoins were moved out of a wallet address, marking the first such activity for the collected holdings since 2015, according to previous reporting by The Block. 

Movements of the funds are closely tracked, as market participants frequently speculate about the possible impact any large sale by the U.S. government could have on bitcoin's price.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Behind bars

Ross Ulbricht, who is serving a life sentence in jail, founded the Silk Road and operated it from 2011 to 2013. The site was used for selling drugs and weapons and was shut down by the Federal Bureau of Investigation following the arrest of Ulbricht in late 2013.

Ulbricht agreed to use $3 billion in stolen bitcoin to pay debt to the U.S. government in 2022 and relinquished the right to 69,470 in bitcoin.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Sarah is a reporter at The Block covering policy, regulation and legal happenings. Before, Sarah was a reporter with CQ Legal writing about securities regulation, which is where she first started reporting on crypto. Sarah has also written for The Bond Buyer and American Banker, among other finance-related publications. She graduated from the University of Missouri and earned a degree in print and digital journalism. Sarah is based in Washington D.C., and is an avid coffee lover. You can follow her on Twitter @ForTheWynn.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

More by Sarah Wynn