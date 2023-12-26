On-chain trading platform Thunder Terminal hacked for 86.5 ETH: ZachXBT

Security • December 26, 2023, 9:58PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Thunder Terminal said on X that 114 wallets were affected but “funds are safe.”

On-chain trading platform Thunder Terminal experienced an exploit today with the attacker already transferring 86.5 ETH ($192,000) to Railgun, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT said in his Telegram channel.

“No one's private keys are compromised,” Thunder said today in a post on X after saying earlier that funds were safe and refunds would be handled shortly. 

“Only 114 wallets out of over 14,000 were affected. Funds are safe going forward,” Thunder said, adding that it stopped the attack in less than nine minutes.

The attacker called Thunder’s X posts “all lies,” according to an on-chain note pointed out by ZachXBT. “Also we have all the user data. 50 ETH and we will delete the data,” said the address appears to be used by the attacker.

In a separate incident report, Thunder said the exploit occurred through withdrawal requests which “our server considered as authorized because of leaked session tokens.” Thunder also confirmed that approximately 86.5 ETH and 439 SOL (US$47,800) were lost.

“All funds lost will be refunded in full and affected users will be given 0% fees and $100k in credits each,” Thunder added.

Thunder did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.

Updates with more details.


