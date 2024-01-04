Moody's rates first fund to use Standard Chartered unit's tokenization platform

Companies • January 4, 2024, 5:41AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Moody’s has assigned a rating to the first fund to utilize Standard Chartered’s SC Ventures’ Libeara tokenization platform.
  • The fund will be issued on Ethereum and Stellar by Singapore’s FundBridge Capital.

Moody's has rated the first fund to use Standard Chartered's SC Ventures' tokenization platform Libeara.

SGD Delta Fund, a tokenized Singapore-dollar government bond fund, received an AA rating, despite the credit quality of the underlying assets being AAA.

Moody's said it expects the credit quality of the fund's portfolio to be in line with an AAA rating. However, it assigned the fund an AA rating, "reflecting the risks associated with the fund manager's lack of track record in managing unit trusts with similar strategies."

Tokenized fund issued on a public blockchain

The SGD Delta Fund is issued by Singapore’s FundBridge Capital, which is the first fund manager to use the Libeara tokenization platform.

FundBridge Capital will issue the tokenized fund units on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchains.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

The fund will primarily invest in high-quality Singapore government securities. "The Fund will issue tokenized units which are digital representation of units in the fund registered on a blockchain. SGD Delta Fund will issue its units in tokenized form on public blockchains, Ethereum ETH -5.26% and Stellar," the Moody's rating report said.

The report added that tokenization on a public blockchain, "will increase transparency and enable whitelisted investors to exchange tokenized units between themselves."

Interest in tokenization increasing

SC Ventures launched the Libeara tokenization platform in November. Libeara then partnered with FundBridge Capital to help create the tokenized Singapore-dollar government bond fund for accredited investors.

The new tokenization platform established by the investment and innovation arm of Standard Chartered Bank had previously undertaken proof-of-concept projects as a finalist in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Global Retail CBDC Challenge.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Brian McGleenon is a UK-based markets reporter for The Block. He has worked as a financial journalist and producer for multiple news outlets over the years, such as Fuji Television, The Independent, Yahoo Finance, The Evening Standard, and The Daily Express. Brian is also a screenwriter and producer with one feature film produced and one in development with Northern Ireland Screen. Apart from web3 and cryptocurrency developments, he is also interested in geopolitics, environmental issues, artificial intelligence, and longevity research. Get in touch via email [email protected].

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Tim Copeland at
[email protected]

More by Brian McGleenon